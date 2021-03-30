Active weather continues followed by another cold snap

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday was the warmest day Anchorage has seen in more than three months! Temperatures made it to the upper 30s officially at Ted Stevens, and to the low 40s across town. The warm temperatures may have been a contributing factor to an avalanche that closed the Seward Highway Monday afternoon. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center reminds hikers that this time of year can bring strange and extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, especially on warm afternoons.

We’ll see similar temperatures Tuesday along with another chance for a light snow/rain mix as a front moves across the area. This storm will bring better chances for snow in the Valley and across Prince William Sound.

Drier conditions are likely Wednesday through Friday, but we’ll also see a significant drop in the temperatures under northerly flow. Both high and low temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year, only reaching the lower teens overnight and mid to upper 20s during the day.

Our next chance for snow comes Saturday.

Stay safe in avalanche terrain and enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

