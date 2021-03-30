Avalanche blocking Seward Highway near Summit Lake, milepost 45

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An avalanche is currently blocking the Seward Highway near milepost 45 by Summit Lake, according to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers on Monday evening.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is on their way to the area to assess the situation. Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for the department, said there is debris in both lanes of the highway.

An updated alert from troopers said they expect the highway to remain closed for about three hours.

