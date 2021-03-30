Advertisement

Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters. It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.(Source: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) – What would you do if you found tens of thousands of dollars at your job?

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma made sure it got returned to its owner.

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters.

It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.

What would you do if you found $42,000? Our new store associate Andrea was in that predicament two weeks ago when she...

Posted by Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 26, 2021

Instead of keeping the money, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward, the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.

Goodwill said it was one of the largest cash finds at any of its locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition after deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier
Chris Nelson, Angelina Fraize, and Jeremy Conkling of Team Russia hang out before the RTCE in...
‘I will say that it was very real’: 3 APD officers compete in National Geographic reality show
An avalanche is blocking the Seward Highway near milepost 45.
Road reopens after avalanche blocked Seward Highway near Summit Lake
APD says a small engine plane crashed in the 4900 block of Spenard Road Sunday.
APD: One person hurt following a small engine plane crash near Lake Hood

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2021 file photo shows a car entering an Amazon facility where labor is...
‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes
(KTUU)
Work to ease Sterling Highway congestion starts this summer
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.
IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots