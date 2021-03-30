Advertisement

In-person voting begins for Anchorage municipal election

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage voters now have the option to vote in person for the April 6 municipal election after three vote centers opened Monday morning.

The centers are located in the Loussac Library, Anchorage City Hall and Eagle River Town Center. All will be open through Election Day, including weekends.

Peggy Robinson, co-chair for the vote center at the library, said anyone is welcome to vote in person.

“We don’t ask why they are coming in,” she said. “We just make sure that if they need a ballot, that we double check to make sure they are eligible for it, then give them the ballot.”

Robinson said people should bring an ID. If they don’t bring one, they can still vote a questioned ballot.

On Monday, people were getting replacement ballots at the center and voting with those. Others brought ballots they received in the mail to either vote with them at the center or drop them off there.

Some said they felt more secure voting in person and had concerns about the U.S. Postal Service delivering mail in a timely manner. Robinson said other people consider voting in person a civic duty.

“It’s part of their routine, their ritual of voting, that citizenship part of it. They just want that habit of coming in some place and casting their ballot,” she said.

Here’s when Anchorage vote centers will be open:

  • Weekdays: March 29 through April 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: April 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: April 4 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Election Day: April 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For assistance with voting, help is available by calling 907-243-VOTE (8683).

