Sentencing set in Alaska cruise ship beating death case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Sentencing has been set for June for a man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares signed a plea agreement in the case in January 2020. Sentencing initially was set for last May but was pushed back and this week was scheduled to be held on June 3 and 4.

The plea agreement states Manzanares, his wife, Kristy, and family members were on a cruise to Alaska when on July 25, 2017, the couple began arguing about Kenneth Manzanares’ behavior and Kristy Manzanares said she wanted a divorce.

Manzanares is from Utah.

