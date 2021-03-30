Advertisement

Sentencing set in Alaska cruise ship beating death case

Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Sentencing has been set for June for a man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares signed a plea agreement in the case in January 2020. Sentencing initially was set for last May but was pushed back and this week was scheduled to be held on June 3 and 4.

The plea agreement states Manzanares, his wife, Kristy, and family members were on a cruise to Alaska when on July 25, 2017, the couple began arguing about Kenneth Manzanares’ behavior and Kristy Manzanares said she wanted a divorce.

Manzanares is from Utah.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition after deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier
Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Men who died in Alaska helicopter crash near Knik Glacier loved the outdoors, had outsized impact on people
An avalanche is blocking the Seward Highway near milepost 45.
Road reopens after avalanche blocked Seward Highway near Summit Lake
Chris Nelson, Angelina Fraize, and Jeremy Conkling of Team Russia hang out before the RTCE in...
‘I will say that it was very real’: 3 APD officers compete in National Geographic reality show

Latest News

(KTUU)
Work to ease Sterling Highway congestion starts this summer
Healthy Living: Child Life Specialists
Healthy Living: Program that helps reduce stress and anxiety for kids and families’ hospital experience
Tuesday, March 30 Morning Weather
Tuesday, March 30 Morning Weather
NHL MVP HOCKEY FAMILY
Homer family wins NHL Most Valuable Hockey Family award