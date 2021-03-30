Advertisement

Tour companies remain busy despite the lack of cruise ships coming to Alaska

Olivia and Taylar share many adventures including this recent glacier hike
Olivia and Taylar share many adventures including this recent glacier hike(Alaska's News Source)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the state might not be getting the boatloads of people traveling to Alaska on a cruise ship, local tour groups say they are busier than ever.

“Alaska’s become a destination of choice, and a lot of people are coming and visiting,” said Russ Reno, owner of the Anchorage Downtown TourGroup. “For the last several months we’ve been getting record people coming in.”

And while Alaska might not see the large groups of people, Reno said he’s seeing a lot of independent and single travelers, doctors, nurses and people that just want to get away.

Reno said part of this is attributed to the way the state handled the novel coronavirus pandemic and the amount of vaccinations people are receiving in Alaska. He said people just feel safer traveling to Alaska.

“It’s been real surprising,” he said. “I work with several tour companies here in town, independent tour companies, and I’ve been filling up their vans, and it’s been great. And I’ve been surprised at just how much business has been out there for as quiet as the streets have been.”

Reno said the most popular tour right now is the trip to Matanuska Glacier.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition after deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Five people taken to the hospital after head-on crash on Parks Highway
Fairbanks woman killed after getting caught in weekend avalanche was heli-skiing near Matanuska Glacier
APD says a small engine plane crashed in the 4900 block of Spenard Road Sunday.
APD: One person hurt following a small engine plane crash near Lake Hood

Latest News

Rescuers found one survivor after a helicopter went down in the area near Knik Glacier Saturday...
Helicopter crash victims included highly experienced mountain guides
Bettye Davis East High School wins championship
East Anchorage High School boys basketball team gifted shoes from Puma
Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Men who died in Alaska helicopter crash near Knik Glacier loved the outdoors, had outsized impact on people
Kelly Tshibaka announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday.
Murkowski faces a pro-Trump Republican for US Senate in 2022