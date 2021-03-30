Tour companies remain busy despite the lack of cruise ships coming to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the state might not be getting the boatloads of people traveling to Alaska on a cruise ship, local tour groups say they are busier than ever.

“Alaska’s become a destination of choice, and a lot of people are coming and visiting,” said Russ Reno, owner of the Anchorage Downtown TourGroup. “For the last several months we’ve been getting record people coming in.”

And while Alaska might not see the large groups of people, Reno said he’s seeing a lot of independent and single travelers, doctors, nurses and people that just want to get away.

Reno said part of this is attributed to the way the state handled the novel coronavirus pandemic and the amount of vaccinations people are receiving in Alaska. He said people just feel safer traveling to Alaska.

“It’s been real surprising,” he said. “I work with several tour companies here in town, independent tour companies, and I’ve been filling up their vans, and it’s been great. And I’ve been surprised at just how much business has been out there for as quiet as the streets have been.”

Reno said the most popular tour right now is the trip to Matanuska Glacier.

