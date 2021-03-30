Advertisement

Warming trend continues, with colder air to close out the week

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you enjoyed the warmth yesterday, there will be plenty more of that today. Temperatures held above freezing through the night and are paving the way for highs to top out back in the upper 30s into the evening hours. These warm temperatures are not only leading to breakup, but some avalanche concerns across Southcentral. Avalanche danger remains considerable at all levels, with extreme caution warranted if you are heading into the backcountry. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center reminds hikers that this time of year can bring strange and extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, especially on warm afternoons.

We’ll see a slight chance for a wintry mix later today, but overall a return to drier weather can be expected for much of Southcentral. The only exception will be for the eastern Prince William Sound and points east. Here a new low will develop and redirect the moisture flow into the region. this will only enhance any rain/snow that is already falling.

The thaw-freeze pattern we’re under will continue into Wednesday before a significant drop in temperatures follows. Starting Wednesday and lasting into the weekend, we’ll see highs return back into the 20s. This trend will carry us into next week, with single digits and teens for lows looking almost certain.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition after deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier
Chris Nelson, Angelina Fraize, and Jeremy Conkling of Team Russia hang out before the RTCE in...
‘I will say that it was very real’: 3 APD officers compete in National Geographic reality show
An avalanche is blocking the Seward Highway near milepost 45.
Road reopens after avalanche blocked Seward Highway near Summit Lake
APD says a small engine plane crashed in the 4900 block of Spenard Road Sunday.
APD: One person hurt following a small engine plane crash near Lake Hood

Latest News

Tuesday, March 30 Morning Weather
Tuesday, March 30 Morning Weather
Active weather continues followed by another cold snap.
Active weather continues followed by another cold snap
Monday, March 29 Morning Weather
Light snow and warming conditions into Monday evening
Monday, March 29 Morning Weather
Monday, March 29 Morning Weather