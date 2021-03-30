Warming trend continues, with colder air to close out the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you enjoyed the warmth yesterday, there will be plenty more of that today. Temperatures held above freezing through the night and are paving the way for highs to top out back in the upper 30s into the evening hours. These warm temperatures are not only leading to breakup, but some avalanche concerns across Southcentral. Avalanche danger remains considerable at all levels, with extreme caution warranted if you are heading into the backcountry. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center reminds hikers that this time of year can bring strange and extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, especially on warm afternoons.

We’ll see a slight chance for a wintry mix later today, but overall a return to drier weather can be expected for much of Southcentral. The only exception will be for the eastern Prince William Sound and points east. Here a new low will develop and redirect the moisture flow into the region. this will only enhance any rain/snow that is already falling.

The thaw-freeze pattern we’re under will continue into Wednesday before a significant drop in temperatures follows. Starting Wednesday and lasting into the weekend, we’ll see highs return back into the 20s. This trend will carry us into next week, with single digits and teens for lows looking almost certain.

Have a safe Tuesday!

