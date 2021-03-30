Work to ease Sterling Highway congestion starts this summer

(AP) - Work starts this summer on a four-year project to ease congestion on the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the work will include widening lanes and shoulders on the first two miles at the project’s western end. When completed, the $375 million project will include reconstruction of the east and west ends of the existing roadway and construction of 10 new miles of road north of Cooper Landing and the Kenai River.

The project also includes a park parking lot and trailhead at Resurrection Pass, the new bridge and four wildlife crossing structures. The transportation department is warning of traffic delays this summer.

