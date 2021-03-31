649 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past four days, state says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 649 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Tuesday — 250 of them were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 619 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 240

Wasilla: 145

Fairbanks: 57

Palmer: 31

Eagle River: 17

Bethel Census Area: 13

Valdez: 13

North Pole: 12

Chugiak: 10

Delta Junction: 9

Soldotna: 8

Juneau: 7

Willow: 6

Kodiak: 4

Seward: 4

Sitka: 4

Talkeetna: 4

Big Lake: 3

Copper River Census Area: 3

Kenai: 3

Ketchikan: 3

Sterling: 3

Utqiagvik: 3

Healy: 2

Houston: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Aleutians West Borough: 1

Bethel: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Nikiski: 1

Nome: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

There were 30 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including 10 in Anchorage, eight in North Slope, two in Kodiak, one in Fairbanks and one in Valdez. The state is still determining the locations of the other eight cases.

At least 11 were confirmed in North Slope oil industry workers and at least four were identified in seafood industry workers.

At least 1,391 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Three of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 232,995 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 162,006 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,896,375 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 309 residents and four nonresidents.

