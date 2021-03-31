Advertisement

Alaska man gets pistol from his car to stop robbery attempt

The Holiday Gas Station off of Geist Road saw an attempted robbery foiled last Friday when a...
The Holiday Gas Station off of Geist Road saw an attempted robbery foiled last Friday when a customer held the suspect on the ground until Alaska State Troopers arrived.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man got a free breakfast after he stopped a robbery attempt at a gas station in Fairbanks.

KTVF reported that Nick Moore was waiting to pay for his breakfast when a teen with a knife walked in. Moore sneaked back to his car, grabbed his pistol and returned to the gas station. He says he racked the slide on his pistol and pointed it at the teen. The teen put his hands in the air and Moore held him until troopers arrived.

The thankful employees bought Moore his breakfast. Alaska State Troopers advise people to call 911 and not get involved in such situations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Men who died in Alaska helicopter crash near Knik Glacier loved the outdoors, had outsized impact on people
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor of deadly helicopter crash remains in serious condition
Anchorage police ask residents not to call about latest phone scam
Coronavirus
649 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past four days, state says
Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier

Latest News

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
How federal COVID-19 stimulus payments are impacting the 2021 PFD debate
Wednesday, March 31 Morning Weather
Wednesday, March 31 Morning Weather
In July 2022, 988 will simplify the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, before that...
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is being simplified, the change will impact how you make calls in Alaska
The Dimond High School symphonic band class.
Getting the band back together: A look at pandemic restrictions for ASD band classes