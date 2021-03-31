Alaska Zoo takes COVID-19 precautions to protect animals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are documented cases of zoo animals becoming infected with COVID-19, with the virus presumably passed from people. It’s why the Alaska Zoo isn’t taking any chances.

Keeper Sam Lavin said the zoo is adhering to COVID-19 protocols not just to protect people, but also to protect its animals.

“We’ve basically operated for over a year assuming that every animal is vulnerable,” Lavin said. “Some we know are, and some we know aren’t. And some we don’t know at all, so we just assume they all are, and treat them all the same.”

The zoo requires visitors to wear masks. It’s also placed signs around the grounds to educate the public and explain that some animals are considered more susceptible to the virus.

Lavin said tigers, and more recently snow leopards, have caught the virus in zoos Outside. Mink have also contracted the virus, and in response, the zoo has chained off its own mink exhibit so that people can’t get too close.

“We are kind of following the experts on what’s recommended for the animals,” said Zoo Director Pat Lampi. “Most of our animals are separated from people but (there are) just a few added protections, specifically for species that might be at risk.”

Lampi said no animals at the zoo have gotten ill. He added that the zoo is slowly getting back to normal with events planned for this summer, although the coffee shop and Discovery Center remain closed. Lampi said the petting zoo is now open on weekends, provided there are volunteers to staff it.

