Advertisement

Anchorage police ask residents not to call about latest phone scam

By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking residents not to call the department regarding a recent scam identified by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The telephone scam involves a caller telling members of the public that they or family members have an active federal warrant for their arrest, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department. The caller then demands payment of alleged fines.

“Recently, there were reported attempts of a fraudulent caller who identified himself as a Deputy United States Marshal,” the alert reads. “This phony law enforcement officer informed the potential victims that warrants were being issued for them or their family member due to being absent from a federal grand jury they were previously summoned to appear before.”

The call recipients were then informed that they could avoid being arrested if they paid a fine via electronic fund transfer or cashier’s check. The U.S. Marshals were notified about the scam by several callers.

As a federal law enforcement agency, the U.S. Marshals do not seek fines or fees over the phone, according to the alert, and urge people not to give out their personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.

Those who believe they may be victims of fraud can report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Online, business or phone scams can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor of deadly helicopter crash remains in serious condition
Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier
Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Men who died in Alaska helicopter crash near Knik Glacier loved the outdoors, had outsized impact on people
An avalanche is blocking the Seward Highway near milepost 45.
Road reopens after avalanche blocked Seward Highway near Summit Lake
Chris Nelson, Angelina Fraize, and Jeremy Conkling of Team Russia hang out before the RTCE in...
‘I will say that it was very real’: 3 APD officers compete in National Geographic reality show

Latest News

Alaska State Capitol
Reinstated House Ways and Means Committee holds first hearing to help solve Alaska’s fiscal crisis
The Alaska Zoo is taking precautions to keep animals from getting CVOID-19.
Alaska Zoo takes COVID-19 precautions to protect animals
Coronavirus
649 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past four days, state says
Rescuers found one survivor after a helicopter went down in the area near Knik Glacier on March...
Weather, avalanche danger delays recovery of fatal helicopter wreckage