Anchorage police ask residents not to call about latest phone scam

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking residents not to call the department regarding a recent scam identified by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The telephone scam involves a caller telling members of the public that they or family members have an active federal warrant for their arrest, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department. The caller then demands payment of alleged fines.

“Recently, there were reported attempts of a fraudulent caller who identified himself as a Deputy United States Marshal,” the alert reads. “This phony law enforcement officer informed the potential victims that warrants were being issued for them or their family member due to being absent from a federal grand jury they were previously summoned to appear before.”

The call recipients were then informed that they could avoid being arrested if they paid a fine via electronic fund transfer or cashier’s check. The U.S. Marshals were notified about the scam by several callers.

As a federal law enforcement agency, the U.S. Marshals do not seek fines or fees over the phone, according to the alert, and urge people not to give out their personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.

Those who believe they may be victims of fraud can report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Online, business or phone scams can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.