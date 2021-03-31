April to start with afternoon highs back below freezing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some light snow showers are still falling across portions of Southcentral, as the low in the Prince William Sound is tapping into some moisture near Anchorage. That combined with westerly winds is allowing for the snow to stick around longer than expected. In areas where we are seeing snow, expect little to no accumulation through the day.

With the snow lingering, this means the cloudy skies will limit just how warm we’ll get through the day. Many locations will likely only top out a few degrees above freezing, but still expecting to see some melting occurring through the day. As the low in the sound slowly pulls back across the Gulf of Alaska, we’ll tap into colder air here in Southcentral. This will allow for April to start off where February and March did, on a cooler note.

For many of us, we’ll struggle to break out of the 20s and the lower 30s through the end of the week.

Have a blessed Wednesday!

