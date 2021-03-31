Advertisement

ASD town hall held to discuss two proposed policies including racism and equity

By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District held a town hall meeting Tuesday to cover two proposed policies.

The first policy outlines ASD’s stance on racism, saying they reject all forms of it. The policy also acknowledges that it has historically existed in the education system.

The second policy addresses the desire for instructional equity by having ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop submit an outline each year, which is expected to include student outcomes and the fairness of resources.

“Having children in our state that can read and write, and can compete for jobs, and be happy healthy families is our goal. So we want to ensure equity of outcomes,” says Bishop. ”It’s the outcome you want and you provide resources to enable children to succeed.”

The Town Hall meeting was an opportunity for the public to discuss the policy and receive feedback.

“As one of the drafters of the anti-racism policy, I absolutely looked at our mission, which is to educate students for success in life, that has been our mission for years,” says Margo Bellamy, who is a board member.

According to the ASD data dashboard, there is a chart that classifies students as a whole by achievement level. It states 11.1% are advanced, 31.02% are proficient and around 57.88% of students are below proficiency.

“It is our job to make sure as a community that the materials, the curriculum, the instruction, that we put out there, have equal access to our students,” says Dr. Mark Stock, ASD Deputy Superintendent.

Bishop says, “Equity of outcomes is our goal like we want all students to achieve like all kids. And really in our society, we’re all going to benefit.”

Tuesday night was the last Town Hall meeting on these policies. The school board is scheduled to vote on them at their next meeting on April 6th.

