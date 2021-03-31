How federal COVID-19 stimulus payments are impacting the 2021 PFD debate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to apply for this year’s Permanent Fund dividend is Wednesday at midnight, but it’s unclear how large the PFD will be or when one, or maybe two dividends, will be paid in 2021.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his budget proposal last December for the next fiscal year. It proposed two dividends be paid to Alaskans in 2021: one $1,900 dividend would be paid in the spring before another $3,000 dividend would be paid later in the year.

The governor also called for the Permanent Fund dividend formula to be amended after an advisory vote supported that change.

Since the December announcement, the governor has regularly taken to social media to call on the Legislature to pass a spring dividend, arguing that tens of thousands of Alaskans are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and need help.

With the Permanent Fund at record levels, and over 20,000 Alaskans still unemployed, now is the time to follow the law... Posted by Governor Mike Dunleavy on Thursday, March 4, 2021

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced last week that 23,000 fewer Alaskans were working in February compared to the same month last year.

Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, said during a press conference in mid-March that the global pandemic has seen divisions among House majority coalition members over the PFD. Some believe its fiscal impacts necessitate a larger PFD than has been paid in recent years.

Federal COVID-19 stimulus payments are impacting the dividend debate.

The American Rescue Plan contained a $1,400 stimulus check that was paid to most Alaskans after two other $600 checks were paid in 2020. The bill also saw a major expansion of the child tax credit which the Center on Budget Policy Priorities says will see 12,000 Alaska children lifted out of poverty.

Some legislators say the PFD is a blunt instrument to help struggling Alaskans as it’s paid to everyone, regardless of income, and that the state is facing a fiscal crisis.

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, the chair of the newly-reinstated House Ways and Means Committee, said that the governor’s proposal for a spring PFD would cost $1.2 billion in addition to $2 billion for a full-statutory dividend. She said a one-time overdrawing of the Permanent Fund to make those payments would have permanent consequences, namely, increasing taxes paid by Alaskans in the future.

The debate over the 2021 PFD and the long-term future of the dividend is set to begin in the Senate soon while the House works on the budget.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, voiced support for an additional 2021 PFD earlier in the legislative session but said federal stimulus checks had impacted opinions among some Senate Republicans. He said lawmakers want to hear from Alaskans about what they need.

“Is it more fruitful for a payment in the spring to help them along in the recovery of this COVID economy? Or, are they adequately supported right now, and would it be best to put it all in one check in the fall?” Micciche asked.

