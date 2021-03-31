Pet Project: Daisy
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Daisy, a senior chihuahua mix who recently came to the Alaska SPCA.
Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said Daisy is a sweetheart and that she is shy, but friendly. She also said she’s loyal and kind and loves to follow people around to see what they’re up to.
She’s a great office dog too, as long as you take frequent breaks to scratch her ears.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.