Pet Project: Daisy

Pet project feature Daisy.(Alaska SPCA)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Daisy, a senior chihuahua mix who recently came to the Alaska SPCA.

Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said Daisy is a sweetheart and that she is shy, but friendly. She also said she’s loyal and kind and loves to follow people around to see what they’re up to.

She’s a great office dog too, as long as you take frequent breaks to scratch her ears.

