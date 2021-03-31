Pet Project: Daisy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Daisy, a senior chihuahua mix who recently came to the Alaska SPCA.

Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said Daisy is a sweetheart and that she is shy, but friendly. She also said she’s loyal and kind and loves to follow people around to see what they’re up to.

She’s a great office dog too, as long as you take frequent breaks to scratch her ears.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.