PFD application deadline is Wednesday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to apply for this year’s Permanent Fund dividend is fast approaching, and Alaskans have until Wednesday evening to complete their applications.

The Alaska Department of Revenue will accept applications for the 2021 PFD through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Alaska residents can apply online at pfd.alaska.gov or with a paper application.

Physical applications are available at distribution centers throughout the state and application forms can also be downloaded from the state’s PFD website.

While the applications themselves are due by the end of Wednesday, supplemental information the state might need to help determine eligibility — like a birth certificate or proof of residence — can still be submitted to the state after April 1.

Those who have already applied for this year’s PFD can check the status of their application by logging into their myAlaska accounts. The PFD is scheduled to go out in early October, according to the state’s website, and those who request direct deposit will be among the first to receive it.

Those who opt for payment via paper check will receive the PFD in the state’s second disbursement at the end of October.

According to the state’s website, more than 587,000 Alaskans have applied for the PFD so far.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.