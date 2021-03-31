Advertisement

The end of March brings a variety of weather

Warnings, Advisories and Watches make it seem more like winter
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Avalanche danger is considerable in southcentral, at Hatcher Pass and Turnagain Pass, and an Urban Avalanche Advisory is in effect in Juneau. A winter weather advisory for up to 10 inches of snow on the Klondike highway is also in effect for the northern panhandle, out of Haines.

Northern Alaska will see blizzard conditions and warnings for blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures.

High winds and snow over the Eastern Alaska Range have prompted a Winter Storm Warning for 8 to 12 inches of snow.

