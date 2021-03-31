Advertisement

Troopers: Metlakatla resident dies after going back into trailer fire to find his dog

(Associated Press)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Metlakatla resident died after attempting to save his dog from a residential trailer fire Tuesday morning, troopers said.

Alaska State Troopers posted an online dispatch Wednesday stating the Metlakatla Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential trailer fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Initially, everyone inside the trailer managed to escape the flames, according to the dispatch. However, a resident returned to the trailer in search of a dog. He never made it out, troopers said.

Upon the department’s arrival, firefighters found the trailer heavily engulfed in flames. After firefighters brought the fire under control, they found the resident inside the trailer.

The release added that an Alaska Department of Public Safety deputy fire marshal will conduct an origin and cause investigation.

