166 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 166 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Wednesday, most of which were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 163 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 56

Wasilla: 30

Fairbanks: 21

Palmer: 9

Eagle River: 8

Petersburg: 5

Juneau: 4

Chugiak: 3

Kenai: 3

Ketchikan: 3

North Pole: 3

Valdez: 3

Big Lake: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula: 2

Delta Junction: 2

Soldotna: 2

Kodiak: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Nikiski: 1

Seward: 1

Sitka: 1

Willow: 1

There were three new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including one in Delta Junction and one in Juneau. The case in Juneau was confirmed in someone who works in the mining industry.

The state is still trying to confirm the location and purpose of one nonresident who tested positive and the purpose of the nonresident who tested positive in Delta Junction.

At least 1,362 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 35 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and no others hospitalized that are suspected of having the virus. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 237,302 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 166,702 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,904,230 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional resident deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 309 residents.

Editor’s note: The state says their dashboard is currently having technical difficulties and their data team is troubleshooting the issue. More information about nonresident hospitalizations and nonresident deaths will be added once the dashboard is up to date.

