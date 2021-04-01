1st COVID-19 case makes its way to Saint Paul Island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Saint Paul has its first confirmed COVID-19 case since the pandemic started in Alaska, according to an alert sent out by the city Wednesday night.

An essential worker there has tested positive for the virus, according to the alert. The worker had tested negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling to the small city on one of the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea. They will now complete 10 days in isolation on the island.

The Saint Paul Island Unified Command has notified all passengers who traveled with the essential worker that they need to begin their own 14-day quarantines. Additionally, people the unified command identified as working with the individual must also quarantine for 14 days, as well as people they live with, according to the alert.

The Saint Paul Health Center was setting up a COVID-19 testing site Wednesday in a shed just outside the main center. According to the alert, testing will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday to any community member who feels they may have been exposed to the virus.

With an estimated population of 387, Saint Paul is a city in the Aleutians West Census Area. Its city council is set to take up an emergency ordinance that would proclaim a “hunker down” order for the city during an emergency council meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the alert.

