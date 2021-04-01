Advertisement

Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio...
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:19 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas announced a 6-month-old girl was rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.

Texas Rangers worked with U.S. Border Patrol to bring the infant back to land on March 16, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Our South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, are an integral asset in border security. On 03/16/21,...

Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Authorities also said the child’s mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico, and she suffered a broken leg as a result.

The group of Texas Rangers involved in the rescue are considered a “highly trained tactical team” that works on specific missions usually along the border. Many of their operations take place in remote areas where conventional law enforcement agencies can’t operate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
A winter storm is moving across the state but it gets cold next week.
A warm winter storm before the chill returns
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor of deadly helicopter crash now in ‘good’ condition, hospital says
An undated overhead shot of the Knik Glacier area.
NTSB says wreckage in deadly Knik Glacier helicopter crash recovered, investigative teams en route to Alaska

Latest News

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ takes top honors at SAG Awards
Clear skies and cold temperatures start off the week ahead.
Sunday Evening Weather