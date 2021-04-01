Advertisement

Colder as the new month begins

Melting continues at a reduced pace
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The month of March concludes and April takes over. But temperatures will have a reverse response to the new month.....they’ll be going down. Partly sunny skies are expected over the southcentral region Thursday, and that sun is the biggest factor generating any warmth. When it sets, temperatures will drop to 5 to 15 degrees Thursday and Friday nights.

Urban Avalanches are a real concern too, especially from metal or roofs with a steep pitch. In Juneau, the urban avalanche concern is due to the snow that has fallen over the city in the past weeks. Juneau is settled between the ocean and mountains and avalanches have occurred in the past.

Coldest part of the state will be north and northwest Alaska. Sub-zero temperatures will remain during the days and nights. Clear skies may give some impressive sunrises and sunsets though.

Sun Halo in Kipnuk-James Amik
Sun Halo in Kipnuk-James Amik(Alaska's Weather Source)

