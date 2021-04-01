Local shops create unique Easter treats

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For Christians, Easter is one of the most important holidays of the year, but for many children, Easter wouldn’t be Easter without a basket filled with chocolate treats. Two Anchorage businesses are happy to provide.

At the Flying Dutchman Pastry Shop in South Anchorage, owner Frieda Koper has been making hand-poured Easter bunnies, chicks and moose for many years. It’s a tradition that started when her late father Ben opened the business back in 1982. Over the years, Koper said, she’s gained some loyal customers.

“We have people who come back year after year,” she said. “I actually have kids who are bringing their kids now.”

Koper, who makes all of her creations by hand, said she may not have a large selection left by the weekend. The shop will be open the rest of the week but closed on Easter Sunday.

Aurora Chocolate is offering Easter chocolates with an artistic flair, including handmade bunnies painted with edible gold dust to make them shine. Owner Ingrid Shim, a classically trained pastry chef, is also making one of a kind Easter eggs that are colored with cocoa butter “paint” and filled with chocolates inside.

Shim is selling her creations at her South Anchorage Store and also at their shop inside the Captain Cook Hotel. They’ll be open through Saturday and closed on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.