Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington kicks off million mile challenge

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again to help make kid’s wishes come true. The Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington mileage drive is back and once again and our station is partnering with the organization to put out a call to action for airline miles.

The organization grants wishes to kids with critical illnesses to offer hope, strength and joy. Despite the pandemic, they were able to grant some wishes locally but most require out-of-state travel.

“As Alaskans well know, it takes a lot more miles to get places than for other families around the country and so we rely on the generosity of the community to donate miles so that we’re able to get kids to those destinations which are often far away,” said Hannah Moderow, Communications & Marketing Manager, Regional Markets, Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

That’s where the million-mile challenge comes in. It’s a call to action for the month of April, asking people to donate airline miles.

Moderow said, ”The great thing about donating your airline miles to make-a-wish kids and their families is that they don’t expire for us.”

Whether it’s meeting a famous baseball player, going on a shopping spree or becoming an Alaska State Trooper for a day, granting a wish doesn’t just benefit the kids.

“I think the best part of the wish from the perspective of a staff member is getting to see just how far one wish reaches in terms of the family, the medical team, the community and then of course that magical moment that you hope to create for the child who so needs that peace of hope in their life,” said Moderow.

Right now, a little more than 50 Alaskan kids are waiting for their wish to be granted and as soon as the organization gets the green light to travel, the hope is that the airline miles will be there to help make those wishes come true.

According to Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington, for every 65,000 miles donated, that equals one plane ticket.

Click here to connect directly to the local office. You can also find them on social media and if you don’t have miles to give, but still want to help, you can donate cash online.

