Advertisement

7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate

The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the...
The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. An eighth officer resigned.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a Black jail inmate in Texas whose family members say may have been suffering a mental health crisis have been fired, a sheriff said.

The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. An eighth officer resigned.

Scott, 26, was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a marijuana possession charge, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. Scott was released and police took him to the county jail.

While at the jail, Scott began to exhibit “some strange behavior,” Skinner said at a March 19 news conference. Detention officers placed Scott on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and covered his face with a spit mask. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Law enforcement’s use of face coverings such as spit hoods on people — and the frequent reliance on police to respond to mental health emergencies — drew new attention last year following Daniel Prude’s suffocation in Rochester, New York. The mesh coverings have been linked to other deaths.

In Texas, the Collin County medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death for Scott. The Texas Rangers were continuing to investigate Scott’s death, according to Skinner’s statement.

Family members have said that Scott had schizophrenia and may have been suffering a mental health crisis. Scott’s family has hired a forensic pathologist to conduct an independent autopsy.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who is representing Scott’s family, has said he thinks Scott was jailed for marijuana possession because he was Black and viewed as a criminal rather than as someone in crisis.

Names and races of the officers haven’t been released.

A statement Thursday by Merritt noted that Scott’s funeral was Wednesday.

“Just one day after the funeral of Marvin Scott III, the Collin County Sheriff has fired seven detention officers in connection with his death,” the statement said. “We are pleased with this decision and consider this progress.”

The statement also asks that the fired officers “be arrested and brought to justice.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
Michael Cipriano points to where a lynx came in his yard
Anchorage man fears for his young daughter’s safety after lynx gets too close
Ashley Edmondson's fiance, Zach Russell, died in a helicopter crash March 27. They'd set their...
‘Like an angel on earth’: Friends and family remember pilot Zach Russell
KTUU photo.
Family of Anchorage man killed by police sues city and officers for wrongful death
An undated overhead shot of the Knik Glacier area.
NTSB says wreckage in deadly Knik Glacier helicopter crash recovered, investigative teams en route to Alaska

Latest News

Cruise ship docked in Juneau
Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan welcome CDC announcement on guidelines for Alaska cruise ship season
Person receives COVID-19 vaccination
DHSS says Juneau leads state in vaccination rates; more public sites open up
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan
Officials warn of human-triggered avalanches, advise caution