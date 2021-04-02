Advertisement

Alaska congressional delegation responds to deadly Capitol Hill incident

One of the officers injured when the car rammed the barricade has died.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Capitol Police officer and a suspect are dead after law enforcement said the suspect rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.

The officer who died Friday has been identified as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.

Hours after the incident hit airwaves and was shared online, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Young both released statements.

Young took to social media writing, “I’m saddened to report that tragedy struck our U.S. Capitol this afternoon in an act of senseless violence...The Capitol Police put everything on the line to protect us. May God Bless them!”

Posted by Congressman Don Young on Friday, April 2, 2021

Murkowski sent a statement to Alaska’s News Source.

“I am horrified to hear that a suspect rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers today, leaving one dead and another injured,” she wrote. “Our U.S. Capitol Police are our first line of defense, and they have been working round the clock for well over a year — two impeachments, protests, COVID, and the insurrection where an officer was killed and two others took their own lives. To lose yet another is a continuing tragedy. We are incredibly saddened by this loss of life and pray for the injured officer and both of their families. It is difficult to find the right words in times like this. I thank every single Capitol Police officer, including the members of the National Guard, who are putting their lives on the line each day to protect and defend members of Congress and our institution.”

The senator’s office added Murkowski was not at the Capitol.

Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office said he was not at the Capitol, either, and was not directly impacted by the lockdown.

“Senator Sullivan and his wife Julie are heartbroken and mourning the loss of Officer William Evans who was killed today in a terrible act of violence while protecting the Capitol,” his office said in a statement. “Their thoughts are with Officer Evans’s family, loved ones, and the second officer who was injured in the attack.”

Capitol Lockdown

WATCH LIVE: The U.S. Capitol Building is under lockdown after someone attempted to drive through the barricade. Two officers have been injured. The motive and intent are currently unknown. Read more: https://bit.ly/39D6aAS

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Friday, April 2, 2021

Friday’s event happens just about three months after the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol that shocked an already divided nation.

According to the Associated Press, authorities said there wasn’t an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, though the Capitol was put on lockdown as a precaution. The AP adds there was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday’s crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

