Advertisement

ASAA 1A/2A State Basketball Tournament gets underway in the Mat-Su

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:07 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association 1A/2A State Basketball Tournament began in the Mat-Su Borough on Thursday. The tournament was played in front of limited spectators at four different schools in the Mat-Su. The highlights and scores from the 16 quarterfinal games can be seen above. A complete list of scores and brackets can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
Michael Cipriano points to where a lynx came in his yard
Anchorage man fears for his young daughter’s safety after lynx gets too close
Ashley Edmondson's fiance, Zach Russell, died in a helicopter crash March 27. They'd set their...
‘Like an angel on earth’: Friends and family remember pilot Zach Russell
KTUU photo.
Family of Anchorage man killed by police sues city and officers for wrongful death
An undated overhead shot of the Knik Glacier area.
NTSB says wreckage in deadly Knik Glacier helicopter crash recovered, investigative teams en route to Alaska

Latest News

Nic Petit leads Kobuk 440 at Ambler checkpoint, nearing race’s halfway mark
Glennallen High School basketball players stand for the national anthem before a game on Friday.
Eight prep basketball teams clinch a trip to the ASAA 1A/2A State Championship
hockey
ASD requiring COVID-19 testing for high school hockey players after over 60 positive cases, close contacts traced back to Mat-Su tournament
A new documentary will debut this Saturday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival...
‘Alaskan Nets’: A basketball documentary highlighting basketball culture and life in Metlakatla