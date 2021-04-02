Brief warming trend into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring has been hard to come by across the Last Frontier and the colder weather doesn’t look to depart anytime soon. The unseasonably cool weather continues, with many locations waking up to temperatures in the single digits and teens. Some isolated locations even saw temperatures dip below zero degrees.

Even with the sunshine that Southcentral will experience today, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 20s. For many, this will mean afternoon highs will be 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal. Clouds will hinder some warmth, as they are expected to make a return through the day. This comes ahead of a storm that is moving into the western half of the state. While the main crux of the storm stays to our west and across the Interior, winds will play a key role in snow for our weekend.

Initially, some flurries are possible later tonight. However, as winds shift into the weekend, upslope flow will kick in. This will allow for most areas of the valley to see some snow showers, with the greatest snow occurring in the Susitna Valley. The southerly flow will allow for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 30s for the weekend. Any moisture lingering into Sunday will fall as a wintry mix, as Sunday looks to be the warmest day.

The activity comes to an end by Monday, as upper level features move over Southcentral. This will bring the return to subfreezing highs and overnight lows in the teens.

Have a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.