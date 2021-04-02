Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

By Patrina Adger
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma couple is facing child neglect charges after police said their 8-year-old son was so malnourished, he essentially had the body of a 2- to 3-year-old.

Edmond police arrested 61-year-old Valerio Garcia and his fiance, 36-year-old Akemi Cox, after a social worker visited the couple’s home in February. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services had received a report of the child scavenging for food in a dumpster.

The caseworker reported the 8-year-old son’s stomach was distended, meaning swollen and bloated. The child was also observed to be “extremely skinny” with his “skin sagging.”

“He stood at around three feet tall, weighed 30 pounds and wore size 3T clothing,” Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said. “It seemed that he had a very strict regimen and meal plan, but it was very small and clearly not enough calories to sustain.”

The caseworker took the boy to a hospital where doctors deemed this a medical neglect case, calling it “shocking and heinous.”

“He’s almost my 10-year-[old]’s age and he’s the size of my 3-year-old,” Ward said. “Once he was released from the hospital, [he] stayed in DHS custody, so he did not go back to his mother’s custody.”

Police said Cox is the mother of six children, but the 8-year-old was the only one she had parental rights to.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, where they face two counts of child neglect.

The child has since gained at least 15 pounds in foster care.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
Michael Cipriano points to where a lynx came in his yard
Anchorage man fears for his young daughter’s safety after lynx gets too close
Ashley Edmondson's fiance, Zach Russell, died in a helicopter crash March 27. They'd set their...
‘Like an angel on earth’: Friends and family remember pilot Zach Russell
KTUU photo.
Family of Anchorage man killed by police sues city and officers for wrongful death
An undated overhead shot of the Knik Glacier area.
NTSB says wreckage in deadly Knik Glacier helicopter crash recovered, investigative teams en route to Alaska

Latest News

Cruise ship docked in Juneau
Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan welcome CDC announcement on guidelines for Alaska cruise ship season
Person receives COVID-19 vaccination
DHSS says Juneau leads state in vaccination rates; more public sites open up
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan
Officials warn of human-triggered avalanches, advise caution