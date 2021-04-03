205 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The state reported no new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 197 of them were Alaska residents, while eight were nonresidents. The state reports new cases each weekday, and they reflect the number of cases that were reported to the state the day before.

Cases are ticking upward in the small Kenai Peninsula town of Seward, which has had 19 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, 13 of which were reported in the last two days.

The new cases reported Friday were identified as residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 65

Wasilla: 34

Fairbanks: 24

Palmer: 13

Bethel Census Area: 13

Seward: 6

Soldotna: 6

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 5

Kodiak: 3

North Pole: 3

Delta Junction: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Big Lake: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Healy: 2

Sterling: 1

Houston: 1

Salcha: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Willow: 1

Juneau: 1

Of the eight new nonresident COVID-19 cases reported, two were identified in Anchorage, two in Valdez, one in Fairbanks, one in Ketchikan and two in unknown areas of the state. One of the nonresident cases in Anchorage is in the seafood industry, and one of the nonresidents in an unknown part of the state is in the oil industry.

At least 1,366 Alaska residents and 42 nonresidents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Alaska. Those numbers include people who have since died or since recovered.

There are currently 39 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, according to state data, along with three people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Of all the people hospitalized right now in Alaska, 3.9% of them are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

So far, a total of 309 Alaska residents’ deaths have been tied to COVID-19, according to the state. Alaska continues to have one of the lowest death rates due to COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alaska continues to be among the leading states when it comes to the rate of vaccination, with more than 23% of the state population fully vaccinated. More than 32% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, which shows 240,967 people have received at least their first dose and 172,077 people are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted more than 1.9 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, with an average positivity rate of 3% for the past seven days.

Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough remain at the high-alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days. Anchorage’s case rate is 24.13 cases per 100,000 people, while the Mat-Su’s is 44.87 per 100,000 people, according to state data.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.