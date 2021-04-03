Anchorage School District rolls out massive summer school program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District unveiled out plans for summer school on Friday, and for the first time is offering summer learning programs for a large number of elementary students.

District spokesperson Lisa Miller said the district is planning on staffing for 5,500 elementary students who may need help catching up. A morning and afternoon session will be offered in two blocks, June 1-30 and July 12- Aug. 5.

Families can’t just sign up on their own, however. Students will need a school referral to attend the summer sessions. Secondary Education Director Mandy Clark said teachers, grades and testing will determine which students will be referred.

“They’re assessments that they’ve had students taking along this whole year,” said Clark. “Some are benchmark, and some really look at students’ skills (that) they need extra support on.”

Clark said parents should hear by mid-April whether their students have been referred to summer school, adding that parents who think their children could benefit should talk to their child’s teacher or principal.

The district is also offering summer school to middle and high school students this year. Morning and afternoon sessions are available in two blocks that run June 2-30 and July 12- Aug. 6. There are also virtual options for students. Secondary Education Director Joe Zawodny said summer school at the secondary level is open to any student who has failed a class.

“We know that for a lot of students being online for so long really did lead to some struggles academically,” Zawodny said. “And summer school opportunity for them, is really their chance to stay in school, get the content that they missed, fill those learning gaps that might exist, so they are more prepared next year.”

Zawodny said school counselors will contact families of qualifying students by April 15.

Summer school classes are free and some busing is available. The district website has more information including sites where in-person classes will be held.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.