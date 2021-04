ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As we head into Easter weekend, there are storms coming our way.

A winter weather advisory starts Saturday afternoon for the Susitna Valley from Talkeetna north, for 10 to 15 inches of snow! WHOA!

This was the scene out of Scammon Bay on Good Friday....

A doordrift instead of a snowdrift! Scammon Bay weathered the storm. Karen Kaganak (Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.