White House sends Easter surprise to remote Aleutian Islands community

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In lieu of the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, the White House is sending the official wooden Easter eggs to community health centers across the country that are currently serving as vaccination sites in underserved communities. The sites will share the eggs with front line workers, volunteers and members of the community who get vaccinated to share with their children or children in their lives.

Among the health centers and organizations marked to receive these shipments was the Eastern Aleutian Tribes, located in False Pass, Alaska. Eastern Aleutian Tribes received two boxes, each containing 400 commemorative Easter eggs.

The shipment of Easter egg baskets was accompanied by doses of COVID-19 vaccine, provided through President Biden’s CHC COVID-19 Vaccine Program. These doses will vaccinate the 3 remaining adults within the community that had not yet received the vaccine.

According to the Eastern Aleutian Tribes, the commemorative eggs will be distributed to children at the False Pass School.

This is a shipment of the 2021 White House Commemorative Easter Eggs as well as the COVID-19 Vaccine heading to False Pass, Alaska. The vaccine in the blue cooler has been supplied through President Biden’s CHC COVID-19 Vaccine Program. (Eastern Aleutians Tribe)

In lieu of the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, the White House is sending the official wooden Easter eggs to community health centers across the country that are currently serving as vaccination sites in underserved communities. (The White House)

Copyright 2021 KTVF. All rights reserved.