A warm winter storm before the chill returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large winter storm is moving across Alaska Saturday into Sunday. The storm is bringing wintry conditions and blowing snow across the West Coast and Interior with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories.

Rain and snow are mixed together in parts of Southwes Alaskat. Temperatures around Bethel hit 33 degrees for Saturday’s high.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for the Matanuska and Sustina Valleys for snow. Look for 6 to 10 inches of snow along the Glenn Highway between Palmer and Chickaloon. Areas north and east of Talkeetna could see 10 to 15 inches of snow.

Avalanche danger in Hatcher Pass was listed as “considerable” Saturday morning, along with the warning that that could quickly rise to “high” with the addition of the new snow Saturday evening.

Anchorage isn’t likely to see much, if any, snow from this system. Temperatures will stay warm Saturday night with lows expected to remain above freezing.

Highs around Southcentral will warm to the mid to low 40s for Sunday, but temperatures start to fall Sunday night. Anchorage will see highs and lows 15 to 20 degrees below normal for much of the week ahead.

