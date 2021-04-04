Advertisement

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District closed Monday

FNSBSD logo
FNSBSD logo(Fairbanks North Star Borough School District)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm has forced the school district to close on Monday, April 5, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Facebook page.

Due to the amount of snow, freezing rain, power outages, and dangerous road condition, all-district remote classes, and in-school classes are canceled.

According to the post, classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 6.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
A winter storm is moving across the state but it gets cold next week.
A warm winter storm before the chill returns
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor of deadly helicopter crash now in ‘good’ condition, hospital says
An undated overhead shot of the Knik Glacier area.
NTSB says wreckage in deadly Knik Glacier helicopter crash recovered, investigative teams en route to Alaska

Latest News

Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
Clear skies and cold temperatures start off the week ahead.
Sunday Evening Weather
Avalanche danger high in Hatcher Pass
Heavy snow and wind loading raise avalanche dangers
A group of students at UAA is working to address the issue of food and housing insecurity on...
UAA student researchers work to address food and housing insecurity