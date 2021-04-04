Fairbanks North Star Borough School District closed Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm has forced the school district to close on Monday, April 5, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Facebook page.

Due to the amount of snow, freezing rain, power outages, and dangerous road condition, all-district remote classes, and in-school classes are canceled.

According to the post, classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 6.

