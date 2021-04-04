Newhalen girls win big over Shishmaref to capture the 1A state basketball title

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Newhalen girls’ basketball team won the 2021 ASAA 1A Girls Basketball State Championship on Saturday at Palmer High School. Johnna Nanalook led the way for Newhalen scoring 31 points for the Malamutes, stats from the tournament can be found here and highlights from the game can be seen above.

