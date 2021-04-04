Advertisement

Officials warn of human-triggered avalanches, advise caution

(WCAX)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Avalanche experts across the state are warning of potential human-triggered avalanches.

Currently, avalanche danger is listed as “considerable” in several areas and “high” in others, according to the Alaska Avalanche Information Center.

The Hatcher Pass Avalanche Forecast reflects similar warnings. Ratings are expected to potentially rise to “high” later Saturday evening through Sunday, particularly as snow builds up overnight.

According to the HPAF Facebook page, there have been multiple human-triggered avalanches over the past couple of days. As such, the center is warning people that traveling in avalanche terrain is not recommended over the weekend.

The website states that these recently-reported human-triggered avalanches are large enough to bury or injure someone, or become fatal.

Alaska State Troopers are now also advising people who venture out to, as usual, bring the proper equipment. Also, tell a friend where you are going and when you plan to return.

Always check the avalanche forecast before you go as well to make sure you know about the latest reports on conditions.

You can view security camera footage taken at Skeetawk on Friday of a skier-triggered avalanche by clicking here.

