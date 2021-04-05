Alaska tribes to receive over $1B in federal COVID-19 relief

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) - Alaska tribes will receive over $1 billion from the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill from March.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that the tribes can take as long as three years to spend these funds, unlike a similar bill that was passed in 2020, which had a shorter deadline.

Teresa Jacobsson from the Alaska Tribal Administrators Association said tribes will have more leeway on how to spend the funds compared to previous legislation. But, the government will not just give tribal members checks without a reason. Alaska tribes will be required to document their spending because records will be reviewed by auditors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.