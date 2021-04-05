Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
A winter storm is moving across the state but it gets cold next week.
A warm winter storm before the chill returns
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles

Latest News

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Baylor has 47-37 lead over Zags at halftime
Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
Plants started in January can't go outside just yet.
A garden started in January gives a glimpse of what to look forward to come summer
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Spring break-up means it's time to scoop the poop.
Spring is here; it’s time to Scoop the Poop