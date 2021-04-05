Advertisement

APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police investigate an early Monday morning homicide near Campbell Park.

At around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance near the 1700-block of E 59th Avenue, according to a morning alert.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

The alert said the circumstances are under investigation as a homicide case. The crime scene team and detectives have responded and will lead the investigation.

Detectives believe they have made contact with everyone involved. And authorities said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police have no suspects at the moment, according to the alert.

Authorities said they will release the victim’s identity upon the next of kin’s notice.

Officers will be in the area for an extended period of time. There are no road closures.

Police ask anyone with surveillance footage from the area or other information about the investigation to call Police Dispatch at 311 or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

Check in for more updates as this is an ongoing investigation.

