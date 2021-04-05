Advertisement

Clearing skies will make way for colder temperatures

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a rainy, windy and snowy weekend with temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s, a change is moving into Southcentral.

Clearing skies Sunday evening will help usher in colder temperatures. Single digit lows are expected in the Susitna Valley by Sunday night. The cold will continue to push into Anchorage, the Mat-Su and Kenai, with most locations seeing lows near 5 degrees above freezing by Monday night. The cold sticks around through most of the week ahead.

Anchorage has never recorded a temperature below zero after April 2. As of Sunday afternoon, the forecast for Thursday is set at 0 degrees.

Heavy snow moved through the Interior, with the weekend storm breaking snowfall records in Fairbanks. April 3 saw a new daily snowfall record with 7 inches of snow recorded. The previous record was 2.3 inches, set in 2016. April 4 also saw a new record, with 5.6 inches as of 2 p.m. The previous record was set in 1949 of 2.9 inches.

Some other notable storm totals include 22 inches of snow at Murphy Dome, 18 to 19 inches Old Murphy Dome Road, 17 to 18 inches for Chena Hot Springs Road and 15 to 18 inches for Goldstream. These are unofficial, preliminary totals reported by the Fairbanks National Weather Service office.

