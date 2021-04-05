Advertisement

Lawmakers want new help for vets with dementia implemented

(Katie Aupperle)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The congressional delegations of Maine and Alaska want the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to work quickly to implement a law designed to address a gap in care for veterans who suffer from early-stage dementia.

The delegations want the VA to implement provisions of the State Veterans Homes Domiciliary Care Flexibility Act, which Congress passed late last year.

The law gives the VA the ability to waive eligibility requirements for domiciliary care for veterans with early-stage dementia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
A winter storm is moving across the state but it gets cold next week.
A warm winter storm before the chill returns
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles

Latest News

Plants started in January can't go outside just yet.
A garden started in January gives a glimpse of what to look forward to come summer
Spring break-up means it's time to scoop the poop.
Spring is here; it’s time to Scoop the Poop
Coronavirus
505 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 3 days
Hilcorp Platform A as seen in the distance from the air on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
DEC reports natural gas leak from Hilcorp pipeline near Nikiski
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
‘Long COVID can be quite debilitating’: What Alaska’s health experts say about COVID-19 symptoms that linger