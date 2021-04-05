Advertisement

Temperatures to fall 20 to 30 degrees below normal this week!

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday was officially the warmest day of the year, as highs topped out at 42 degrees. Hopefully you were able to take advantage of it, as colder conditions are making a return this week. The low that hung around Southcentral yesterday is exiting to the east and weakening, with zonal flow remaining in place. This will keep temperatures fairly mild today, with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s. With plentiful sunshine and some warmth, expect another day with 1 to 2 inches of additional snowpack melt.

Starting tomorrow, we see a trough begin to deepen into the state. It’s this trough that will set the stage for some of the coldest air that many in April will have seen on record. This trough will be enhanced by a low moving through the Bering Sea starting Wednesday. As the low moves into the Bering, it will deepen. This will play a huge role in just how cold we get in Southcentral and much of the state.

A deeper low, will likely mean record breaking cold temperatures across the state, while a weaker one will still bring cold temperatures, but likely only near-record. This low will also bring a shot of snow into Southcentral by Wednesday night into Thursday. Should we see any snow, expect light accumulation through the day.

Bitter cold stays with us as we close out the week, as highs will struggle to climb into the lower 20s. The coldest weather looks to arrive Thursday and Friday, where temperatures will likely hover near zero, if not subzero values for lows. The highs during the day won’t feel anything like April either, as afternoon sun will only warm us into the teens and lower 20s.

This stretch of cold weather will truly be historic and will likely keep Anchorage in the 3rd consecutive month with temperatures below normal.

Have a great Monday!

