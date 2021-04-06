Advertisement

5 UAA volleyball players named to GNAC All-Academic team

By Austin Sjong
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five players on the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team have made the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Academic All-Academic Team.

The list is headlined by Eve Stephens and Ellen Floyd, both veterans and accounting majors. According to the Seawolves website, Stephens, a junior right-side hitter from Palmer (Colony High School), earned the award for the second year in a row, posting UAA’s top overall grade-point average at 3.95. The All-GNAC and All-America performer was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection as a sophomore in 2019 as well.

Vera Pluharova, Talia Leauanae and Hannah Pembroke also made the All-Academic team. A student-athlete must have a minimum 3.2 overall GPA and at least one year of playing experience at a GNAC institution to qualify for the team.

