505 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 505 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the past three days, 488 of which are among Alaska residents. A majority of the cases were in Anchorage.

They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 176

Wasilla: 99

Palmer: 41

Fairbanks: 30

Valdez: 21

Eagle River: 16

North Pole: 13

Soldotna: 13

Chugiak: 11

Girdwood: 7

Juneau: 7

Kenai: 6

Bethel Census Area: 5

Houston: 5

Seward: 5

Ketchikan: 4

Willow: 4

Delta Junction: 3

Kodiak: 3

Bethel: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Petersburg: 2

Wrangell: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Meadow Lakes: 1

Nikiski: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

Sterling: 1

Seventeen new nonresident cases were also identified, spread between Anchorage, Juneau, Kodiak and unknown locations in the state.

A total of 1,936,287 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the pandemic began in the state. Nearly 33% of the entire Alaska population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and more than 24% of all Alaskans are fully vaccinated. More than 72% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, and more than 65% of seniors are now fully vaccinated.

No new deaths reported over the past three days keeps the total Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 at 309, along with four non residents.

