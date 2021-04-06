505 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 3 days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 505 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the past three days, 488 of which are among Alaska residents. A majority of the cases were in Anchorage.
They were identified in these communities:
- Anchorage: 176
- Wasilla: 99
- Palmer: 41
- Fairbanks: 30
- Valdez: 21
- Eagle River: 16
- North Pole: 13
- Soldotna: 13
- Chugiak: 11
- Girdwood: 7
- Juneau: 7
- Kenai: 6
- Bethel Census Area: 5
- Houston: 5
- Seward: 5
- Ketchikan: 4
- Willow: 4
- Delta Junction: 3
- Kodiak: 3
- Bethel: 2
- Copper River Census Area: 2
- Kusilvak Census Area: 2
- Petersburg: 2
- Wrangell: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
- Kotzebue: 1
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
- Meadow Lakes: 1
- Nikiski: 1
- Nome Census Area: 1
- Sterling: 1
Seventeen new nonresident cases were also identified, spread between Anchorage, Juneau, Kodiak and unknown locations in the state.
A total of 1,936,287 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the pandemic began in the state. Nearly 33% of the entire Alaska population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and more than 24% of all Alaskans are fully vaccinated. More than 72% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, and more than 65% of seniors are now fully vaccinated.
No new deaths reported over the past three days keeps the total Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 at 309, along with four non residents.
