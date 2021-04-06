Advertisement

505 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 3 days

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 505 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the past three days, 488 of which are among Alaska residents. A majority of the cases were in Anchorage.

They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 176
  • Wasilla: 99
  • Palmer: 41
  • Fairbanks: 30
  • Valdez: 21
  • Eagle River: 16
  • North Pole: 13
  • Soldotna: 13
  • Chugiak: 11
  • Girdwood: 7
  • Juneau: 7
  • Kenai: 6
  • Bethel Census Area: 5
  • Houston: 5
  • Seward: 5
  • Ketchikan: 4
  • Willow: 4
  • Delta Junction: 3
  • Kodiak: 3
  • Bethel: 2
  • Copper River Census Area: 2
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 2
  • Petersburg: 2
  • Wrangell: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
  • Meadow Lakes: 1
  • Nikiski: 1
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • Sterling: 1

Seventeen new nonresident cases were also identified, spread between Anchorage, Juneau, Kodiak and unknown locations in the state.

A total of 1,936,287 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the pandemic began in the state. Nearly 33% of the entire Alaska population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and more than 24% of all Alaskans are fully vaccinated. More than 72% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, and more than 65% of seniors are now fully vaccinated.

No new deaths reported over the past three days keeps the total Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 at 309, along with four non residents.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
A winter storm is moving across the state but it gets cold next week.
A warm winter storm before the chill returns
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles

Latest News

Plants started in January can't go outside just yet.
A garden started in January gives a glimpse of what to look forward to come summer
Spring break-up means it's time to scoop the poop.
Spring is here; it’s time to Scoop the Poop
Hilcorp Platform A as seen in the distance from the air on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
DEC reports natural gas leak from Hilcorp pipeline near Nikiski
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
‘Long COVID can be quite debilitating’: What Alaska’s health experts say about COVID-19 symptoms that linger