A garden started in January gives a glimpse of what to look forward to come summer

Plants started in January can't go outside just yet.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With almost two feet of snow still on the ground, it might be a little difficult to envision your garden but if you’re master gardener David Goodgame, you’ve been watching your garden grow for more than three months.

“The foxgloves we started January 6th,” said Goodgame.

He and his wife have a well-established, mostly perennial garden but every year they add a little more.

“We started growing a few plants from seeds because they were specific colors or fragrances that we liked,” Goodgame said. “And then it kind of took off.”

Every year they grow hundreds of new plants, either as annuals or to add to their perennials.

“Last year we grew 56 packets of seeds. This year, we only have 19 but even with 19, you can see, it’s still a big space issue.”

A large board — a little bigger than a good-sized dining room table — sits in the middle of the living room, covered in plants.

“With our late thaw, we are unable to take our plants outside during the day because it’s still way too cold for them,” explained Goodgame. “So for now, the plants are happily indoors, decorating the living room.”

The plants are started from seed in January in a different room. As more seeds are planted and others need transplanting, they need more space.

“The problem isn’t as crazy as it normally is,” said Goodgame. “Last year we had so many plants, we had to give away hundreds, literally hundreds. So we cut back because it takes a lot of work growing them. You can’t take a day off, because there’s always some plant that’s going to need watering.”

Despite the work, Goodgame says the plants start to give him something to look forward to.

“It makes you think spring and summer is just around the corner. After all of us have been basically locked down for over a year, it’s something to look forward to,” said Goodgame. “I think with the pandemic, we haven’t had a lot of things to look forward to — travel, seeing family, friends — so this is something to look forward to, the summer, being outside, and getting out in the garden and getting your hands dirty.”

Alaska’s News Source visited Goodgame’s garden in the summer of 2020. Click here to see the garden in full bloom.

