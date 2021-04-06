Alaska Waste seeks artists to beautify Anchorage dumpsters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With all the snow melting away, green will start to return to Southcentral Alaska before residents know it. While summer works its way here, Alaska Waste is looking for artists to bring even more color into the city.

The waste management services company is asking for interested artists to reach out with ideas to turn the dumpsters in town into works of art.

Community Outreach Coordinator Laurel Andrews pointed out that there are some beautified dumpsters in Anchorage from past Bear Paw Festivals in Eagle River. In recent years, Alaska Waste would hold the ‘Art of Trash’ contest, and give prizes to the top four painted dumpsters.

This time around, it’s not the same contest, but the spirit of what they’re doing remains the same, according to Andrews.

“It makes our community a more beautiful place to be,” she said. “It makes our community special and unique. We have so many amazing artists in Alaska, and if we can support them, that helps the artist, and then it makes the community to look that much brighter.”

The parameters of what artists want to put on the dumpsters have few restrictions. Andrews said the only rules are that the artwork has to be an original work, and has to be family friendly. The rest is up to the creative decision of the artist.

Andrews said the process to getting a dumpster to paint is pretty “low key.” She said all the artist has to do is send a direct message to Alaska Waste’s Facebook or Instagram accounts which go directly to her, and start talking ideas.

Andrews added that it’s a win-win for the city and for the artists because Alaska Waste will pay the artists they decide to work with as well.

“Please include your rates,” she said. “Then we’ll have all your information and we’ll be able to get back to you.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.