Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
Missing man found in snow cave atop Valdez Glacier
In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
State provides some clarity on whether businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: First round of election results released
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’
The full circumstances of the boy's case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the...
'Can you help me?': Border Patrol video shows abandoned migrant boy
ASD Education Center.
Anchorage School Board talks policies as it heads to a vote later this month