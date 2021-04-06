Live updates: It’s Election Day! Have you cast your ballot for the Anchorage municipal election?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is bringing you the latest municipal election news as it happens. All live updates will be posted here as results come in.

April 6 — 10:34 a.m.

Candidate profile: Bill Evans

Sleep has come at a premium these days for Bill Evans.

“There’s a lot (of) events, a lot of forums, a lot of people are interested in talking to the candidates,” Evans said during a recent event at his campaign headquarters. “We try to make an effort to talk to every group that wants to talk to us.”

Evans spent one term on the Anchorage Assembly from 2014 to 2017. He now has his sights on a higher office — mayor of Anchorage.

April 6 — 10:06 a.m.

Candidate profile: Forrest Dunbar

Forrest Dunbar, one of 15 candidates running for mayor of Anchorage, has a simple answer for why he’s running.

“I’m running to get Anchorage past our current public health crisis and get our economy back on track,” Dunbar said in an interview last week.

His plan for either of those things, however, is much more involved.

April 6 — 9:41 a.m.

Candidate profile: Dave Bronson

In a crowded field of mayoral candidates, Dave Bronson says his years of leadership experience as an Air Force veteran make him the right choice to move Anchorage past the COVID-19 pandemic.

If elected, Bronson plans to immediately roll back the emergency orders that have been in place over the course of the pandemic.

“First and foremost, We’ve got to end the shutdown, and then we’ve got to immediately start dealing with the other problems we are facing,” he said.

April 6 — 9:18 a.m.

Anticipating a runoff

Crowded elections with big personalities are nothing new in Anchorage. Neither are runoff campaigns.

This time around there are 15 candidates who want to be the mayor of Anchorage. If no one locks in more than 45% of the vote, the two candidates who receive the most votes will be placed on the runoff ballot.

April 6 — 8:55 a.m.

Meet the candidates

Alaska’s News Source previously reached out to candidates running for mayor and a seat on the school board in Anchorage’s municipal election.

All candidates were asked the same questions and their answers have been posted on our website for voters to read and use as a resource before deciding who to vote for in the election.

These candidates are all actively campaigning, have a related website and are actively raising money.

April 6 — 8:23 a.m.

Here’s what to expect

This election cycle is huge, crowded with candidates that will all face daunting tasks. The next mayor faces an ongoing economic crisis, reopening schools, the coronavirus pandemic, vocal critics of the citywide coronavirus shutdown and a shrinking population.

There are 15 candidates to become the next mayor of Anchorage, plus four open school board seats and 11 propositions on this year’s ballot including several bonds.

And, for some voters — District 4 — there’s the recall vote for Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera.

April 6 — 8 a.m.

It’s Election Day

Tuesday is the last day for voters to cast their ballots in Anchorage’s regular municipal election. Three voting centers are open for anyone who wishes to vote in person:

City Hall, 632 West 6th Avenue, Room #155 Election Day: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Eagle River Town Center, 12001 Business Boulevard, Community Room #170 Election Day: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Loussac Library, 3600 Denali Street, 1st Floor, Assembly Chambers Election Day: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Voters who choose to vote by mail Tuesday will need to ask a postal worker to “hand cancel” or place a postmark on their envelope to make sure their votes count, according to the municipality’s website.

